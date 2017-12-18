Pee Dee man charged with sending sexually-explicit messages, nude photos to person he believed to be a minor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man was arrested Monday after allegedly having sexually-explicit conversations with and sent nude images to someone he believed to be a minor.

According to a press release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Kenneth Lee Taylor, 38, was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18.

Each offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Florence Police Department made the arrest, the release stated. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.