Conway police chief to retire at the end of this year

The city of Conway has added seeking a new police chief to its job hunt list, according to new city administrator Adam Emrick.

Police Chief Reggie Gosnell, who has held the position for 12 years, recently announced his plan to retire at the end of the year.

Emrick says looking for a new police chief will be one of the city's biggest challenges, but also one of its biggest opportunities.

"The chief is one of the most important figureheads, no doubt…You never want to look at someone retiring as a negative thing, but it certainly will be a hurdle," he said.

Emrick says he plans to speak with members of Conway City Council at their Jan. 2, 2018, meeting about beginning the search for a new chief with hopes of having someone in place by late February or March.

"He did some great things in the city, and we'll be forever in his debt for those things," Emrick said

Conway is also looking for a new parks, recreation and tourism director and a public information officer.

