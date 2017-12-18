Investigation continues after one injured in shooting near Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate after one person was injured in a Monday shooting near Lumberton.

According to Robeson County Sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Thompson, the male victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter following the shooting on Marigold Lane.

Thompson added no one is in custody at this time, and there was no information on the victim’s condition.

