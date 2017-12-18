No injuries reported following collision involving school bus in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported following a minor crash involving a school bus Monday in the Conway area, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

According to Bourcier, the collision occurred at Homewood Elementary School when a car struck the bus before 3 p.m.

Students were put on another bus to be taken home, she added.

