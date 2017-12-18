Former Miss USA to serve as grand marshal of Myrtle Beach’s 2018 Military Appreciation Days Parade

Deshauna Barber, the 2016 Miss USA, will be the grand marshal in May's Military Appreciation Days parade. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A former Miss USA will serve as grand marshal of Myrtle Beach’s 2018 Military Appreciation Days Parade.

According to information on the city’s Facebook page, Deshauna Barber, a U.S. Army Reserve Captain and the 2016 Miss USA, will lead the May 26, 2018 parade down Farrow Parkway.

“Committee members look for a celebrity with a military background, and Captain Deshauna Barber is a vibrant and charismatic choice,” Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach’s public information officer, said in a statement. “Not only does she currently serve as a logistics commander in the United States Army Reserve, Barber is the first active-duty member in the military to win the Miss USA title.”

As a member of the Army Reserve, Barber commands the 988th Quartermaster Detachment Company in Rockville, Maryland, according to information from the city. She was commissioned as a quartermaster officer in 2011, and has been serving in the Army Reserve ever since.

Barber, 27, was born in Columbus, Ga. As the daughter of an Army master sergeant who served in the U. S. Special Forces, she relocated numerous times during her childhood.

According to the Facebook post, Barber attended Virginia State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management. She continued her education at the University of Maryland University, earning a Master of Science degree in computer information systems and services.

In December 2015, Barber won the Miss District of Columbia USA title before being crowned Miss USA in June 2016.

