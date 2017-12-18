Two charged following incident near the SkyWheel that involved ‘racial slurs,’ according to police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after a white man was reportedly assaulted and robbed of his bicycle near the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Sunday after allegedly shouting “racial slurs” at a black man.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state Keith Alan Lefever, 40, and Rico Antonio Funderburk, 23, were both charged with disorderly conduct, fighting, a misdemeanor.

An MBPD incident report states a witness told officers that Lefever had been screaming racial slurs at Funderburk in the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Officers reviewed city surveillance cameras and reportedly saw Funderburk push Lefever and then punch and kick him.

Funderburk then allegedly took Lefever’s bike, which had fallen to the ground during the assault, according to the report. He left the area on the bike and was followed by another suspect.

Both Funderburk and the woman were seen running southbound on the boardwalk. Police were advised that one of them had a handgun, the report stated.

When officers caught up with the two, the woman allegedly told them that she had a firearm in her bookbag. The report stated that police found a Hi-Point .40-caliber handgun in her bag.

According to the incident report, a warrant for unlawfully carrying a firearm was requested for the woman. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, she was not listed as having been formally charged.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.