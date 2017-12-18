Conway man gets nine years in jail after pleading guilty to drug - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man gets nine years in jail after pleading guilty to drug charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to a press release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, James Anthony Chestnut, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday to distribution of heroin and distribution of a cocaine base, second offense.

Judge Steven H. John then sentenced Chestnut to the nine-year prison sentence.

