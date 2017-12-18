Nichols man tried in absentia sentenced to 25 years in prison on drug, gun charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Nichols man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on drug and gun charges after being captured by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to a press release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

James Lamont Arthur, 35, was convicted on Nov. 7 of third-offense trafficking cocaine base more than 10 grams, but less than 28 grams, possession of a schedule one to five drug – amphetamines or Adderall, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the press release. Arthur was tried in absentia after he failed to show up for court.

According to Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter, Arthur had previously failed to appear for trial in October, at which point a bench warrant was issued.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Arthur to 25 years in prison Monday.

