Man shot while trying to buy an engagement ring in Little River

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured Sunday after reportedly being shot at a Little River strip mall while the victim was trying to buy an engagement ring.

An HCPD incident report states the victim went to the strip mall to buy a ring from the “Offer Up” website. When he “noticed the transaction was going bad,” the victim snatched the money out of the sellers’ hands and began to run away before getting shot in the back and arm area.

According to police, the victim then went to a family member’s home in Whiteville, North Carolina “while trying to self-heal” before being convinced to seek medical attention at a hospital. The man’s fiancé told law enforcement he is a heavy drug user.

The victim was not cooperating with police.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.