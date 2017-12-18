Cyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in Florence County identified

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has died after being struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to a press release from the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Levoe Eaddy, 83 of Scranton, died at a local hospital on Dec. 16 as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Eaddy was struck at about 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 1200 block of North Matthews Road in Scranton.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.