Myrtle Beach dream home turns into a nightmare

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was meant to be the family's dream home, but instead the owners say it's nothing but a nightmare.

Katie Watts is a new home owner in Myrtle Beach and moved into her new house near the Market Common about five months ago.

The home was built by D. R. Horton, one of the largest home construction companies in the country.

Since moving in Katie found several issues, from cracks in the bathtub, to the wrong back splash in her kitchen.

According to Watts, she requested these things be fixed numerous times all of which should be covered under the homes one year warranty.

She said some things have and some have not, and at times it just feels like workers are making matters worse.

“I pointed it out about a month before I closed, and the superintendent told me they would take care of it, and now they are saying they don't have it in writing anywhere and they're not wanting to replace that tile, but I have a long list of issues,” said Watts.

Katie Watts said as mother, new homeowner and wife of a deployed husband, the process has been full of emotion and stress.

WMBF News reached out to D.R Horton; the company said they sent a crew to Katie’s home again Friday morning and they are actively working to address their concerns.

In a statement the company said, "D.R. Horton is committed to superior customer service and providing families with quality homes and neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach and throughout the United States. Any homeowner experiencing a warranty concern is encouraged to submit a warranty request online."

“It's stressful for my husband who is over there because he shouldn't have to worry about things like this. He's stressed because he's like what's going on with this house and he'll be home in five weeks, I really wanted the house to be ready and it's not,” said Watts.

Katie said at times her own father needed to come out to the home to fix several of the issues.

We did reach out to the local Better Business Bureau and they tell us in 2016 three complaints were filed against D.R Horton.

We will be sure to keep you updated on her situation as we continue to follow this story.

