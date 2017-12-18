FIRST ALERT: Warm, cloudy Monday expected; widespread rain likely Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to cloudy skies and milder temperatures this morning in the 50s. The clouds linger and the temperature climbs to the mid to low 60s this afternoon. We could have some sea fog develop along the oceanfront that would keep temperatures in the 50s right on the beach.

Fog could develop Monday night for everyone and temperatures drop to the upper 40s to low 50s, fairly mild for this time of year.

A lot of the area stands a good chance of hitting 70 tomorrow even though the clouds linger. Tuesday evening the rain chances slowly ramp up in the Pee Dee, with more widespread rain arriving all day Wednesday. Temperatures cool down Wednesday and Thursday to near 60.

Expect a surge of warm air arriving into next weekend, which could fuel temperatures into the 70s for Christmas!

