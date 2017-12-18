Carolina Human Reinvestment to host Christmas party for underprivileged children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Human Reinvestment will hold a Christmas party for underprivileged children ages 12 and under on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The event will be held at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd. Participants must RSVP by calling 301-213-8910.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.