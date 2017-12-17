Victim in Conway fire dies after being flown to Georgia burn cen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim in Conway fire dies after being flown to Georgia burn center in critical condition

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
and Erin Edwards, Reporter
(Source: HCFR Twitter) (Source: HCFR Twitter)
(Source: Jerel Palmer) (Source: Jerel Palmer)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews assisted the City of Conway Fire Department to battle an apartment fire Sunday afternoon, according to a Tweet from HCFR.

A neighbor called 911 to report they believed someone was trapped in the apartment. That patient was rescued by City of Conway fire fighters, and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The patient was then flown to the Augusta, Georgia burn center to be treated. 

"I know he's in there because I know Chuck I know his routine. If that blue truck is home he is home," said neighbor, Carolyn Poston. "They're telling me we can't go in because we couldn't breath. I start screaming his name because we couldn't see. I shout Chuck and we heard him grunt."

The victim, later identified as 64-year-old Charles Daniels, of Conway, died as a result of his injuries, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler tells WMBF News at this time, the death appears to be accidental, however, it is still under investigation. 

