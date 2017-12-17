NMB fire crews battled early morning house fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Holly Drive just after 5:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they found a working fire in the attic of the home. Salvage covers were placed over the contents in the living room.

The fire was quickly contained and damage was held to the attic. Crews remained on scene until about 7:30 a.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted by providing coverage to the city while North Myrtle Beach crews worked on scene.

