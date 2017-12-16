Airports and shipping companies see major holiday rush

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The countdown to Christmas is officially on and millions across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

AAA expects nearly 107 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season.

Over the past 10 years the end holiday travel has grown by 21.6 million, an increase of more than 25 percent.



Workers are MYR are prepared for the holiday rush. Kirk Lovell Director of Air Service at MYR said one of the biggest hold ups this time of year is due to pre-wrapped Christmas gifts.

“If those gifts have to go through secondary screening through TSA the TSA agent has to unwrap the gift and then you'll have to wrap the gift a second time at the final destination so just save time and wrap at the final destination,” said Lovell.

One of those ways to save yourself time at the airport is by shipping your gifts.

Franks Espinal owner of Ship on Site in Surfside Beach said they too have seen a major boom in shipping this year.

“They are seeing a tremendous amount of online purchases, so those trucks are filled, coming and going. They're seeing a huge difference this year compared to previous years,” said Espinal.

If you are flying this week, it's important to check with your airline before you get to the airport just to make sure your flight is on time and check for any potential delays.

You can also check with your local shipping company to track you packages and make sure those gifts make it under the tree by Christmas.

