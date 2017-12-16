Chronically ill 'littlest trooper' visits North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Chronically ill 'littlest trooper' visits North Myrtle Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook) (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)
(Source: Gavin Miles KY's Littlest Trooper Facebook) (Source: Gavin Miles KY's Littlest Trooper Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – He’s known as ‘KY’s littlest Trooper,’ and on Saturday, Gavin Miles spent time in North Myrtle Beach with members of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and police officers.

According to a GoFundMe page, Gavin Miles is chronically ill, suffering from lung disease, a heart disorder, and a liver disorder.

His one wish is to travel cross country with his family, visiting various law enforcement agencies. His travels brought him to the Grand Strand on Saturday.

Click here to visit Gavin’s Facebook page. Click here to find his GoFundMe. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Airports and shipping companies see major holiday rush

    Airports and shipping companies see major holiday rush

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:08 PM EST2017-12-17 00:08:21 GMT
    TSA Precheck takes time at MYR (WMBF News)TSA Precheck takes time at MYR (WMBF News)

    The countdown to Christmas is officially on and millions across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. AAA expects nearly 107 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season. Over the past 10 years the end holiday travel has grown by 21.6 million, an increase of more than 25 percent. 

    More >>

    The countdown to Christmas is officially on and millions across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. AAA expects nearly 107 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season. Over the past 10 years the end holiday travel has grown by 21.6 million, an increase of more than 25 percent. 

    More >>

  • Clemson sailing club treasurer spent club funds on rent, spring break

    Clemson sailing club treasurer spent club funds on rent, spring break

    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-12-16 22:55:38 GMT
    (Source: Clemson on Facebook)(Source: Clemson on Facebook)

    A Clemson University student who managed money for the school's sailing club is accused of using the group's funds to pay for his tuition, rent, a spring break trip and the deposit on a class ring. The Independent Mail of Anderson reported 22-year-old Mateo Gomez was arrested Friday and charged with a breach of trust. 

    More >>

    A Clemson University student who managed money for the school's sailing club is accused of using the group's funds to pay for his tuition, rent, a spring break trip and the deposit on a class ring. The Independent Mail of Anderson reported 22-year-old Mateo Gomez was arrested Friday and charged with a breach of trust. 

    More >>

  • Salvation Army: All but 6 angels have been sponsored

    Salvation Army: All but 6 angels have been sponsored

    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:06 PM EST2017-12-16 22:06:09 GMT
    WMBF News has partnered with The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program for the 2017 holiday season. (Source: WMBF News)WMBF News has partnered with The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program for the 2017 holiday season. (Source: WMBF News)

    The Salvation Army is asking for Horry County residents to show their holiday spirit by sponsoring over 100 Angel Tree program “angels” that were returned unsponsored Thursday.

    More >>

    The Salvation Army is asking for Horry County residents to show their holiday spirit by sponsoring over 100 Angel Tree program “angels” that were returned unsponsored Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly