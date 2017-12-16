Chronically ill 'littlest trooper' visits North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – He’s known as ‘KY’s littlest Trooper,’ and on Saturday, Gavin Miles spent time in North Myrtle Beach with members of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and police officers.

According to a GoFundMe page, Gavin Miles is chronically ill, suffering from lung disease, a heart disorder, and a liver disorder.

His one wish is to travel cross country with his family, visiting various law enforcement agencies. His travels brought him to the Grand Strand on Saturday.

Click here to visit Gavin’s Facebook page. Click here to find his GoFundMe.

