Chronically ill 'littlest trooper' visits North Myrtle Beach

The countdown to Christmas is officially on and millions across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. AAA expects nearly 107 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season. Over the past 10 years the end holiday travel has grown by 21.6 million, an increase of more than 25 percent.More >>
A Clemson University student who managed money for the school's sailing club is accused of using the group's funds to pay for his tuition, rent, a spring break trip and the deposit on a class ring. The Independent Mail of Anderson reported 22-year-old Mateo Gomez was arrested Friday and charged with a breach of trust.More >>
The Salvation Army is asking for Horry County residents to show their holiday spirit by sponsoring over 100 Angel Tree program “angels” that were returned unsponsored Thursday.More >>
The Florence Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News once again proudly broadcasted the event online and on-air.More >>
Two people were found dead in a pond by an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team near Loris after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, officials confirmed. HCFR dive operations resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to spokesman Mark Nugent. Dive personnel reported finding the two victims at about 12:40 p.m.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
