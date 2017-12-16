Clemson sailing club treasurer spent club funds on rent, spring break

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - A Clemson University student who managed money for the school's sailing club is accused of using the group's funds to pay for his tuition, rent, a spring break trip and the deposit on a class ring.

The Independent Mail of Anderson reported 22-year-old Mateo Gomez was arrested Friday and charged with a breach of trust.

An arrest warrant states that Gomez handled money for Clemson's sailing club from January 2016 until September. That's when club members reported suspicions about Gomez to campus police.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division affidavit says a university-backed audit of the club's finances showed Gomez used nearly $18,500 of the club's money for personal purchases and cash withdrawals.

Clemson's campus phone book lists Gomez as a senior mechanical engineering major.

