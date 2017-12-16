Mugshots of the Month - November 2017

The Florence Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News once again proudly broadcasted the event online and on-air.More >>
The Florence Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News once again proudly broadcasted the event online and on-air.More >>
Two people were found dead in a pond by an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team near Loris after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, officials confirmed. HCFR dive operations resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to spokesman Mark Nugent. Dive personnel reported finding the two victims at about 12:40 p.m.More >>
Two people were found dead in a pond by an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team near Loris after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, officials confirmed. HCFR dive operations resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to spokesman Mark Nugent. Dive personnel reported finding the two victims at about 12:40 p.m.More >>
Over 2,400 Duke Energy Progress customers in and around Pamplico in Florence County are without power Saturday morning.More >>
Over 2,400 Duke Energy Progress customers in and around Pamplico in Florence County are without power Saturday morning.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue added 29 new firefighters to the department after they graduated Friday evening.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue added 29 new firefighters to the department after they graduated Friday evening.More >>
Rose Parham, attorney the woman bit by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office K-9, said there are discrepancies when it comes to the DCSO's incident report and what her client has told her.More >>
Rose Parham, attorney the woman bit by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office K-9, said there are discrepancies when it comes to the DCSO's incident report and what her client has told her.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>