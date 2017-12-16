Outage in Florence Co. affecting over 2,400 Duke Energy Progress - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Outage in Florence Co. affecting over 2,400 Duke Energy Progress customers

Duke Energy Progress map showing the outage location. (Source: Duke Energy Progress) Duke Energy Progress map showing the outage location. (Source: Duke Energy Progress)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Over 2,400 Duke Energy Progress customers in and around Pamplico in Florence County are without power Saturday morning.

The outage is affecting 2,441 customers, and is expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Duke Energy Progress outage website.'

