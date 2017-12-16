Victims identified after car found in pond in Loris Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victims identified after car found in pond in Loris Saturday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Officials on scene of the incident. (Source: Ian Klein) Officials on scene of the incident. (Source: Ian Klein)
Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps) Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were found dead in a pond by an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team near Loris after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

HCFR dive operations resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to spokesman Mark Nugent. Dive personnel reported finding the two victims at about 12:40 p.m.

The crash occurred of Hullis Island Road at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, and left a car submerged in 18 feet of water, according to officials. The 911 caller who reported the crash said they saw an occupant on top of the submerged vehicle.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Edgar Domenico-Torres and 26-year-old Phillip Taylor. Both of the victims died as a result of drowning, and both are from Tabor City, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. 

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Nugent said there were three divers in the water.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident. 

