Victims identified after car found in pond in Loris Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were found dead in a pond by an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team near Loris after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

HCFR dive operations resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to spokesman Mark Nugent. Dive personnel reported finding the two victims at about 12:40 p.m.

The crash occurred of Hullis Island Road at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, and left a car submerged in 18 feet of water, according to officials. The 911 caller who reported the crash said they saw an occupant on top of the submerged vehicle.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Edgar Domenico-Torres and 26-year-old Phillip Taylor. Both of the victims died as a result of drowning, and both are from Tabor City, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Nugent said there were three divers in the water.

@hcfirerescue & Loris FD responding to 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD for a Vehicle Crash. 9-1-1 Caller States vehicle in pond and occupant is on top of car. First unit on location reports vehicle submerged and requested Dive Rescue Resources — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

@Hcfirerescue personnel now performing Dive Rescue Operations at the crash incident on 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD with a vehicle in a pond. Divers are in the water at this time. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

@Hcfirerescue personnel performing Dive Rescue Operations at the crash incident on 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD in overnight hours found a vehicle in appropriately 18 feet of water. No victims located. Dive Operations will resume at 10am this morning — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

@Hcfirerescue saddened to report personnel performing Dive Operations at the crash incident on 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD have recovered two (2) Victims. Operation still ongoing. SCHP on scene and Coroner notified. Law Enforcement Is the lead agency concerning the Victims — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.

