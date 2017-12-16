Two people found dead in pond near Loris after car crash early S - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people found dead in pond near Loris after car crash early Saturday morning

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Officials on scene of the incident. (Source: Ian Klein) Officials on scene of the incident. (Source: Ian Klein)
Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps) Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were found dead in a pond by an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team near Loris after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

HCFR dive operations resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to spokesman Mark Nugent. Dive personnel reported finding the two victims at about 12:40 p.m.

The crash occurred of Hullis Island Road at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, and left a car submerged in 18 feet of water, according to officials. The 911 caller who reported the crash said they saw an occupant on top of the submerged vehicle.

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Nugent said there were three divers in the water.

WMBF News has a crew en route to the scene – stay tuned for more information.

