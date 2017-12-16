Divers searching pond near Loris after report of crash, occupant on top of submerged vehicle

Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Divers with are searching for a potential victim in a pond near Loris after a 911 caller reported a submerged car with an occupant on top of it early Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue dive operations are expected to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash on Hullis Island Road that left a car submerged in 18 feet of water, according to tweets from the department.

At around 2:42 a.m., a 911 caller reported the car was in a pond and the occupant was on top of the car, according to HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent.

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Nugent said there were three divers in the water.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more on this developing story.

@hcfirerescue & Loris FD responding to 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD for a Vehicle Crash. 9-1-1 Caller States vehicle in pond and occupant is on top of car. First unit on location reports vehicle submerged and requested Dive Rescue Resources — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

@Hcfirerescue personnel now performing Dive Rescue Operations at the crash incident on 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD with a vehicle in a pond. Divers are in the water at this time. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

@Hcfirerescue personnel performing Dive Rescue Operations at the crash incident on 1070 HULLS ISLAND RD in overnight hours found a vehicle in appropriately 18 feet of water. No victims located. Dive Operations will resume at 10am this morning — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.