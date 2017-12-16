Divers searching pond near Loris after report of crash, occupant - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Divers searching pond near Loris after report of crash, occupant on top of submerged vehicle

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps) Google Map image of the approximate location of the incident. (Source: Google Maps)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Divers with are searching for a potential victim in a pond near Loris after a 911 caller reported a submerged car with an occupant on top of it early Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue dive operations are expected to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash on Hullis Island Road that left a car submerged in 18 feet of water, according to tweets from the department.

At around 2:42 a.m., a 911 caller reported the car was in a pond and the occupant was on top of the car, according to HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent.

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Nugent said there were three divers in the water.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly