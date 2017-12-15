Horry County Fire Rescue adds 29 new firefighters

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue added 29 new firefighters to the department after they graduated Friday evening.

HCFR’s spokesperson, Mark Nugent, said this was one of the larger graduating classes they’ve had. The addition of the new employees will help fill vacancies.

"That adds about 10 people per shift,” Nugent said. “I'll do the easy math. We have three shifts, so you're putting about 10 people on each shift to fill some of those spots. It'll help us with some of our staffing initiatives, and it'll get those numbers back up."

Nugent said keeping recruits on duty is difficult because of the nature of the job.

"It's an evolution that people come and go,” he said. “We will have people leave our organization. They'll either go to work to some of our neighboring jurisdictions and some of them may go back home. They may come down here to get some experience from out of state and they may go back home and work for an organization closer to their whole family, and we understand that."

Nugent says there are also about 15 vacancies in the department as of now, but they plan on having those filled by next month.

The graduating firefighters are: Matthew Buccigrossi, Erin Anthony, Bradley Boyter, Jay Etchison Jr., Tim McGrew, Cody Hall, Earl Franklin Johnson Jr., Joseph Green, William Lane, Marek Kruszewski, Tyler Rissell, Kambre Curry, Michael Murphy, John Yohey, Edward Brookman, Chris Godlove, Eddie O’Hagan, Justin Loehr, Zach Hunt, Brandon Boyles, Joseph Larkin, Alexander Adams, Branden Brown, Patrick Jenkins, Giovani Cubias, Benjamin Klein, Edgar Gomez, Coyt Williams and Tim Nardi.

