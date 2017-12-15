Incident in Murrells Inlet allegedly involving two MBPD officers being investigated by department

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirm that an incident involving two officers that reportedly happened earlier this month in Murrells Inlet is being investigated by the department’s office of professional standards.

MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby said the two officers are on regular duty as the matter is investigated to determine if any of the department’s rules and regulations were violated.

“If it is determined that the officers did violate a departmental or city regulation, it will be addressed in accordance with departmental regulation and (the) city handbook,” Crosby said via email.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded to Bubba’s Love Shak on Dec. 1 after getting reports of a man with a gun.

Deputies were advised that two off-duty police officers were on scene and had the man held on the ground.

The man claimed he pulled out a cellphone to call a cab and everyone must have mistaken it for a gun, the report stated. He added that he was punched in the face, held down on the ground for no reason and had guns pressed against his face.

Deputies reportedly found a handgun in the man’s pocket, along with the weapon’s magazine, according to the incident report. No bullets were found in the gun or magazine.

The suspect was identified in the report as Terence Rinaldo Small, 34, of Murrells Inlet. Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center state he was booked shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 2 and charged with unlawful possession of a concealed weapon and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He was released on Dec. 3 on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

