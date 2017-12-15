Three arrested after Horry County narcotics unit seizes drugs, guns

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested on charges after Horry County’s narcotics unit seized a number of drugs and guns.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said the unit seized approximately 136 grams of meth; 120 grams of marijuana; 161 doses of ecstasy; three assault rifles, one of which was stolen; six handguns; and over $1,500 in cash.

Selton Bogar, 37, of Myrtle Beach, faces a number of drug and weapons charges, according to information from the HCPD. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state he was booked on Thursday and is still in custody as of Friday evening.

Jonathan Creveling, 46, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and remains in custody as of Friday evening, according to J. Reuben Long records.

Christal Bryant, 25, is in the custody of Myrtle Beach police and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, along with several other drug charges, according to the HCPD.

