Boil water advisory issued for customers in two Florence County towns

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Customers of the Coward and Scranton water systems in Florence County are under a boil water advisory.

According to a press release from the town of Coward, a loss of pressure has occurred, leading to the advisory. At this time, there has been no confirmed contamination.

Customers in the affected area are advised to boil their water for one minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice, the release stated.

Anyone with questions can call the Coward Town Hall at (843) 389-2585.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.