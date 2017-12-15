Juvenile, two others charged in Pawleys Island shooting that injured 18-year-old

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a Thursday shooting in Pawleys Island that injured one.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile will be charged as an adult on an attempted murder count after an 18-year-old living in the 2700 block of Waverly Road was shot multiple times shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday near his home.

The suspect is being detained at a juvenile facility in Columbia.

Two others are also facing charges stemming from the shooting. Marquis Donnell Britton, 17, of Georgetown, faces a count of accessory after the fact to a felony, according to the GCSO.

Jawan Keyshawn Bryant, 19, who also lives at the same residence as the victim, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

