Several local troopers among S.C. Highway Patrol's newest graduating class

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol welcomed almost 40 new troopers on Thursday to help protect the state’s roads.

The Highway Patrol Basic Class 102 is comprised of 39 graduates. This new batch of troopers brings the total number in the Palmetto State to approximately 784, according to a press release from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

This class, which started training in July, is comprised of some locals, including graduates from Florence, Myrtle Beach, Lake View and Conway.

Below are the names of the area graduates and their troop assignment:

Joshua Jakell, of Conway – Troop 4/Post B

Eric Johnson, of Lake View – Troop 5/Post B

Austin Longieliere, of Florence – Troop 5/Post A

Tyler Lutcken, of Florence – Troop 5/Post A

Leon Major, of Florence – Troop 5/Post A

Jannet Rendon-Fuerte, of Myrtle Beach – Troop 5/Post D

Jordan Smith, of Florence – Troop 5/Post B

