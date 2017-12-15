Skimmers found on two gas pumps in Horry County's south end - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Skimmers found on two gas pumps in Horry County's south end

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officers with Horry County Police found two credit card skimmers on gas pumps in the south end of the county, according a Facebook post from the department.

The skimmers are placed on the inside of the pump, which customers may not be able to see, the post states. If the seal is broken or the pump appears to have been tampered with, customers can call Horry County Police, the post states.

