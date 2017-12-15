Person finds over one pound of marijuana in mail addressed to wrong name, report says

Three people have been arrested in connection with a Thursday shooting in Pawleys Island that injured one.More >>
The Salvation Army is asking for Horry County residents to show their holiday spirit by sponsoring over 100 Angel Tree program “angels” that were returned unsponsored Thursday.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol welcomed almost 40 new troopers on Thursday to help protect the state’s roads.More >>
Officers with Horry County Police found two credit card skimmers on gas pumps in the south end of the county, according a Facebook post from the department.More >>
A person received a package containing over one pound of marijuana Wednesday morning, according to Myrtle Beach Police online records. Officers responded to an office on Cedar Street just before 11 a.m. The woman who reported the incident told police a tenant opened the package and then realized it had the wrong name on it, records show. The woman also stated the package was brought to her unsealed.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.More >>
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was fined $10,000 by the NFl for running onto the field during the Atlanta Falcons game on Dec. 7., a source told NFL.com.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
The autopsy results for a man and a woman found in a St. Landry lake shows that they both drowned, according to the public information officer for St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Major Eddie Thibodeaux.More >>
