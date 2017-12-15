Person finds over one pound of marijuana in mail addressed to wrong name, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A person received a package containing over one pound of marijuana Wednesday morning, according to Myrtle Beach Police online records.

Officers responded to an office on Cedar Street just before 11 a.m. The woman who reported the incident told police a tenant opened the package and then realized it had the wrong name on it, records show. The woman also stated the package was brought to her unsealed.

When she opened the package and pulled the plastic back, she told police there was a “distinct odor reeking from the box.” She then saw officers and flagged them down. According to the report, the woman said the name on the package was not the name of the tenant who received it; the name on the box as sender was also the name of the receiver. Police discovered marijuana that had been shrink wrapped inside the package; the marijuana had a total weight of 507.9 grams, or about 18 ounces.

The marijuana was placed into evidence by law enforcement.

