WATCH: The Florence Christmas Parade

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News once again proudly broadcasted the event online and on-air.

The parade began at West Evans Street and Edisto in Florence, and proceeded down East Evans and Baroody Street. The theme for this year’s parade was “Love and Peace,” Moore said.

The following awards were given to parade participants:

  • Most Creative Float: Effingham Baptist Church
  • First Responders Float: Florence Police Department
  • Best Decorated Car: South Florence JAG (Jobs for American Graduates )
  • Best Band: Dillon High School
  • Most Creative Dancers: Kelly’s Fine Arts
  • Most Spirited Dancer: Major Varsity Dance Team
  • Best decorated float: Ella Boutique
  • ROTC: South Florence JROTC
  • Best Drum Line: Dillon High School

Participants in this year’s parade included the Florence police and fire departments, the South Florence and Wilson High School JROTC programs, Miss Florence 2017, the City of Florence Farmers Market, the Mustang Club, Dillon High School, Florence Junior Football League, Palmetto Youth Academy, Santa (of course), and many other local businesses and organizations.

