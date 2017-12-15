WATCH: The Florence Christmas Parade

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News once again proudly broadcasted the event online and on-air.

The parade began at West Evans Street and Edisto in Florence, and proceeded down East Evans and Baroody Street. The theme for this year’s parade was “Love and Peace,” Moore said.

Watch the complete livestream of the parade on our Facebook page here:

The following awards were given to parade participants:

Most Creative Float: Effingham Baptist Church

First Responders Float: Florence Police Department

Best Decorated Car: South Florence JAG (Jobs for American Graduates )

Best Band: Dillon High School

Most Creative Dancers: Kelly’s Fine Arts

Most Spirited Dancer: Major Varsity Dance Team

Best decorated float: Ella Boutique

ROTC: South Florence JROTC

Best Drum Line: Dillon High School

Participants in this year’s parade included the Florence police and fire departments, the South Florence and Wilson High School JROTC programs, Miss Florence 2017, the City of Florence Farmers Market, the Mustang Club, Dillon High School, Florence Junior Football League, Palmetto Youth Academy, Santa (of course), and many other local businesses and organizations.

