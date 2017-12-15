WATCH LIVE: The Florence Christmas Parade

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and moreMore >>
Over 2,400 Duke Energy Progress customers in and around Pamplico in Florence County are without power Saturday morning.More >>
The Florence Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News is once again proudly broadcasting the event online and on-air. Watch it live here.More >>
Divers with are searching for a potential victim in a pond near Loris after a 911 caller reported a submerged car with an occupant on top of it early Saturday morning.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue added 29 new firefighters to the department after they graduated Friday evening.More >>
Rose Parham, attorney the woman bit by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office K-9, said there are discrepancies when it comes to the DCSO's incident report and what her client has told her.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
