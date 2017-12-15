WATCH LIVE: The Florence Christmas Parade

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News is once again proudly broadcasting the event online and on-air.

The parade will begin at West Evans Street and Edisto in Florence, and proceed down East Evans and Baroody Street, according to organizer Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Love and Peace,” Moore said.

Participants in this year’s parade include the Florence police and fire departments, the South Florence and Wilson High School JROTC programs, Miss Florence 2017, the City of Florence Farmers Market, the Mustang Club, Dillon High School, Florence Junior Football League, Palmetto Youth Academy, Santa (of course), and many other local businesses and organizations.

