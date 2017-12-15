Florence Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
One of the many participants in the 2016 Florence Christmas Parade. (Source: WMBF News) One of the many participants in the 2016 Florence Christmas Parade. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., and WMBF News is once again proudly broadcasting the event online and on-air.

The parade will begin at West Evans Street and Edisto in Florence, and proceed down East Evans and Baroody Street, according to organizer Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Love and Peace,” Moore said.

Participants in this year’s parade include the Florence police and fire departments, the South Florence and Wilson High School JROTC programs, Miss Florence 2017, the City of Florence Farmers Market, the Mustang Club, Dillon High School, Florence Junior Football League, Palmetto Youth Academy, Santa (of course), and many other local businesses and organizations.

Tune in to WMBF News at 11 a.m. on air, online and on Facebook to watch our coverage of the parade!

