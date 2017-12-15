Fire reported at Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken in Hartsville - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire reported at Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken in Hartsville

By Nick Doria, Producer
HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken in Hartsville is on fire, according to Darlington Spokesperson Lisa Rock.

Rock confirms that a significant amount of smoke is coming from the restaurant. Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken is located on South 5th Street. This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

