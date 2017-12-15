One person stabbed in Murrells Inlet

A call center that promised to bring over 300 jobs to the Myrtle Beach area has closed down, just weeks after opening at the HGTC campus at the Market Common.More >>
A call center that promised to bring over 300 jobs to the Myrtle Beach area has closed down, just weeks after opening at the HGTC campus at the Market Common.More >>
Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken in Hartsville is on fire, according to Darlington Spokesperson Lisa Rock. Rock confirms that a significant amount of smoke is coming from the restaurant. Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken is located on South 5th Street.More >>
Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken in Hartsville is on fire, according to Darlington Spokesperson Lisa Rock. Rock confirms that a significant amount of smoke is coming from the restaurant. Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken is located on South 5th Street.More >>
The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.More >>
The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.More >>
A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.More >>
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>