Call center closes weeks after opening in Myrtle Beach; former CEO lashes out at company

Horry County Fire Rescue added 29 new firefighters to the department after they graduated Friday evening.More >>
Rose Parham, attorney the woman bit by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office K-9, said there are discrepancies when it comes to the DCSO's incident report and what her client has told her.More >>
A call center that promised to bring over 300 jobs to the Myrtle Beach area has closed down, just weeks after opening at the HGTC campus at the Market Common.More >>
The Salvation Army is asking for Horry County residents to show their holiday spirit by sponsoring over 100 Angel Tree program “angels” that were returned unsponsored Thursday.More >>
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirm that an incident involving two officers that reportedly happened earlier this month in Murrells Inlet is being investigated.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have announced that an internal investigation is underway into allegations of workplace misconduct against the team’s owner and founder, Jerry Richardson.More >>
A Sumter man was arrested and charged with assault and disturbing public schools - and the video is spreading across social media.More >>
