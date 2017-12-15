Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday. As of 7:00 a.m., the scene is clear.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Friday

    Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Friday

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:54 AM EST2017-12-15 12:54:04 GMT
    If you don’t get health insurance, Dr. Gerald Harmon with the American Medical Association said you’re still going to get taken care of, but it might cost you more money and take longer to get that coverage (Source: Marissa Tansino).If you don’t get health insurance, Dr. Gerald Harmon with the American Medical Association said you’re still going to get taken care of, but it might cost you more money and take longer to get that coverage (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.

    More >>

    The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.

    More >>

  • Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision

    Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:10 AM EST2017-12-15 12:10:09 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.

    More >>

    A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.

    More >>

  • Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at schools

    Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at schools

    Friday, December 15 2017 6:56 AM EST2017-12-15 11:56:29 GMT
    The school district is looking into security upgrades. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)The school district is looking into security upgrades. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades.

    More >>

    The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly