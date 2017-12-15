Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision

The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.More >>
A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades.More >>
Tranquil weather sticks around through the weekend with milder temperatures and more rain chances on the way for early next week. Today is almost a repeat of yesterday.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating “malicious damage” to the Elite Firearms Gun Shop on Waccamaw Blvd, according to police on scene.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
Federal attorneys prosecuting a multimillion-dollar opioid drug-ring case are moving quickly to sell seized bitcoin that's exploded in value to $8.5 million since the alleged ringleader's arrest.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
