FIRST ALERT: Tranquil, mild temperatures expected through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH. SC (WMBF) - Tranquil weather sticks around through the weekend with milder temperatures and more rain chances on the way for early next week.

Today is almost a repeat of yesterday. We’ll start off seasonably chilly and warm up to highs in the upper 50s today. High clouds will thicken up at times through the day with a few periods of mostly cloudy skies likely at times.

A subtle cool-down will drop Friday night temperatures to near freezing for Saturday morning, and Saturday afternoon temperatures only make it to the lower 50s. Some clouds will start to filter into the region by Saturday afternoon.

Much warmer weather arrives by Sunday with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy. Our next rain maker may deliver a few showers by Monday and Tuesday of next week with mild daytime temperatures in the 60s.

