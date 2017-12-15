FIRST ALERT: Tranquil, mild temperatures expected through the weekend

Tranquil weather sticks around through the weekend with milder temperatures and more rain chances on the way for early next week. Today is almost a repeat of yesterday.More >>
Tranquil weather sticks around through the weekend with milder temperatures and more rain chances on the way for early next week. Today is almost a repeat of yesterday.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating “malicious damage” to the Elite Firearms Gun Shop on Waccamaw Blvd, according to police on scene.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating “malicious damage” to the Elite Firearms Gun Shop on Waccamaw Blvd, according to police on scene.More >>
Parents of Myrtle Beach and Socastee Middle School students may be getting a better idea of when their children will be in their new schools.More >>
Parents of Myrtle Beach and Socastee Middle School students may be getting a better idea of when their children will be in their new schools.More >>
Fire crews from Horry County and North Myrtle Beach are helping firefighters in Brunswick County, N.C. battle a blaze at the Brunswick Plantation.More >>
Fire crews from Horry County and North Myrtle Beach are helping firefighters in Brunswick County, N.C. battle a blaze at the Brunswick Plantation.More >>
A trade fair with an interesting twist took place in the Grand Strand Thursday.More >>
A trade fair with an interesting twist took place in the Grand Strand Thursday.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>