HCPD investigating 'malicious damage' to gun shop

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating “malicious damage” to the Elite Firearms Gun Shop on Waccamaw Blvd, according to police on scene.

Police were called to the gun shop early Friday morning. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates on this incident as they become available.

