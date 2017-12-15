Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at schools

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
The school district is looking into security upgrades. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) The school district is looking into security upgrades. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools.

At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades. Most of the upgrades have to do with the entrances of the schools.

Some of the possible new security measures include security cameras and laminated glass for the windows. Fuller says laminated glass will shatter, but it won’t break into pieces.

Another option would be bullet resistant glass, but that would cost the district more than $100,000 more.

All in all, the upgrades would cost around $300,000. Superintendent Laura Hickson says that number could realistically be affordable for the district, but no decisions have been made.

The board will look into the possibility by determining where they stand financially.

“We’re going to have a board planning session where we’ll be working with the budget, looking at our current funding and also looking at our expenditures and prioritizing for next year,” Laura Hickson said.

At the end of the day, she says she hopes the board will be able to fit these upgrades into their budget because safety is key.

“Our number one priority here in Florence School District Three is to ensure that our students receive the best education possible, but we want it done in a safe environment,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Friday

    Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Friday

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:54 AM EST2017-12-15 12:54:04 GMT
    If you don’t get health insurance, Dr. Gerald Harmon with the American Medical Association said you’re still going to get taken care of, but it might cost you more money and take longer to get that coverage (Source: Marissa Tansino).If you don’t get health insurance, Dr. Gerald Harmon with the American Medical Association said you’re still going to get taken care of, but it might cost you more money and take longer to get that coverage (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.

    More >>

    The window to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance is coming to a close and your last chance to enroll is today. According to one local doctor, even if you’re completely healthy and think you have nothing to worry about, it’s always good to get health insurance because you never know what could happen.

    More >>

  • Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision

    Portion of Forestbrook Road blocked due to collision

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:10 AM EST2017-12-15 12:10:09 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.

    More >>

    A collision has caused Forestbrook Road near Gumbo Limbo Lane to be blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP responded to the accident just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.

    More >>

  • Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at schools

    Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at schools

    Friday, December 15 2017 6:56 AM EST2017-12-15 11:56:29 GMT
    The school district is looking into security upgrades. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)The school district is looking into security upgrades. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades.

    More >>

    The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly