Florence County School District 3 looks to upgrade security at schools

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County School District 3 school board could upgrade security at seven schools.

At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Hal Fuller with FW Architects made a presentation to the board outlining possible security upgrades. Most of the upgrades have to do with the entrances of the schools.

Some of the possible new security measures include security cameras and laminated glass for the windows. Fuller says laminated glass will shatter, but it won’t break into pieces.

Another option would be bullet resistant glass, but that would cost the district more than $100,000 more.

All in all, the upgrades would cost around $300,000. Superintendent Laura Hickson says that number could realistically be affordable for the district, but no decisions have been made.

The board will look into the possibility by determining where they stand financially.

“We’re going to have a board planning session where we’ll be working with the budget, looking at our current funding and also looking at our expenditures and prioritizing for next year,” Laura Hickson said.

At the end of the day, she says she hopes the board will be able to fit these upgrades into their budget because safety is key.

“Our number one priority here in Florence School District Three is to ensure that our students receive the best education possible, but we want it done in a safe environment,” she said.

