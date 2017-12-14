HGTC hosts ‘Reverse Trade Fair’ for small businesses and minority vendors

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A trade fair with an interesting twist took place in the Grand Strand Thursday.

Small businesses and minority vendors met with government and local purchasing agencies at the Reverse Trade Fair. The event, hosted by Horry Georgetown Technical College, gave students the chance to learn from professionals in the area on how to do business.

"All they're looking for is to find people who have a desire to do better and even grow bigger than what they are right now and that was my whole goal today, to come get information,” Lee Jones, owner of Green Pastures, said. “I need to take my company to the next level."

The agencies who were there hosted different tables so businesses could meet with agency representatives so they could market their products and services.

