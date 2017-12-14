Over 200 inmates funneled out of J. Reuben Long in joint justice system efforts

Representatives with the Family Justice Center presented the Horry County Public Safety Committee with plans for a new shelter and talked about why the county is lacking when it comes to keeping families safe in domestic violence situations.More >>
A lawsuit filed against Horry County by a company that was denied a mining permit they say cost the business millions of dollars has been moved to federal court.More >>
The Horry County Sheriff's Office is now reaping the benefits of a program put in place in July, and the hard-worked hours of dozens of employees are paying off.More >>
The Florence County Emergency Management Center now has a new place to call home and it’s quite the upgrade from the previous facility.More >>
The Surfside Beach Police Department is upgrading its dispatch system with several new features to assist officers with day-to-day duties.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
