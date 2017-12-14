Restaurant Scorecard: Mice droppings and mold at one spot, two perfect scores at others

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - From burritos to burgers, we have you covered for the weekend in our Restaurant Scorecard report.

Known for a relaxed boardwalk hangout with A full bar and American chow with live music, Ocean Front Grill at 100 Ninth Avenue North starts off this week's scorecard. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the restaurant a 79 out of 100 points.

They took off points for a spoiled raw fish seen in a cooler, a dirty food prep table, a build-up of mildew and slime around an ice machine, and dried food build-up in the microwave.

Inspectors also took off points for mice droppings under and on shelves, and the presence of torn up paper products.

La Poblanita at 311 S.C. 15 in Myrtle Beach is popular for authentic Mexican food, featuring homemade salsas and tortillas. DHEC inspectors recently gave it an 84 out of 100.

Points were deducted for employees seen not washing their hands when changing tasks and for a hand sink blocked with items, while another was blocked by a trash can and table.

Inspectors also took off points for a consecutive violation of food not being held at proper temperatures. Dried food debris was also found along the handles and doors of a cooler.

Two perfect scores round out this week's report. The first 100 goes to Landshark Bar and Grill at 1110 N. Ocean Blvd. Here you'll find everything from margaritas and burgers to fish tacos, Philly cheesesteak and coconut shrimp. Inspectors didn't find any problems this time around.

Another perfect 100 goes to the River City Cafe at 5835 Dick Pond Road. They're known for more than 20 burger creations to choose from, or customers can customize their own. The eatery also serves up savory friend mushrooms and giant hand-dipped onion rings.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.