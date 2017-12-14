Crews from Horry County assisting Brunswick County firefighters with multi-alarm blaze at Brunswick Plantation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Fire crews from Horry County and North Myrtle Beach are helping firefighters in Brunswick County, N.C. battle a blaze at the Brunswick Plantation.

A tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue that went out a few minutes after 4 p.m. Thursday said department personnel were on scene, as were members of Horry County Fire Rescue and other North Carolina departments, to assist with the multi-alarm fire.

A photo from the Calabash Fire Department shows that the fire struck the plantation’s clubhouse.

Just after 6 p.m., officials with the CFD said the fire was pretty well knocked down and crews were working to extinguish hot spots.

