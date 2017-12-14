Crews from Horry County assisting Brunswick County firefighters with multi-alarm blaze at Brunswick Plantation

The attorney for a woman who was reportedly attacked over the weekend by a K-9 officer with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident “inexcusable.”More >>
Attorneys for Horry County have responded to a lawsuit filed by treasurer Angie Jones, claiming Jones has hired more employees than have previously worked in the office and that many are friends and political supporters.More >>
Fire crews from Horry County and North Myrtle Beach are helping firefighters in Brunswick County, N.C. battle a blaze at the Brunswick Plantation.More >>
According to information from the Centers for Disease Control, South Carolina is one of three states seeing a high volume of influenza-like illnesses. The state is also seeing regional flu activity.More >>
City leaders and business owners met recently to discuss what should happen next in downtown Myrtle Beach. The ideas are fantastic, ranging from providing more walkable areas, building upscale housing and shopping areas and of course, reducing crime and increasing safety in the area.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.More >>
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
