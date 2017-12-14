FIRST ALERT: Tranquil, seasonable weather to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tranquil weather sticks around through the weekend with milder temperatures and more rain chances on the way for early next week.

Tonight will see fair skies and cool temperatures. Readings will drop into the upper 30s across the Pee Dee and to near 40 in the Grand Strand.

Friday has another round of afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. High clouds will thicken up at times through the day with a few periods of mostly cloudy skies likely at times.

A subtle cool-down will drop Friday night temperatures to near freezing and Saturday afternoon temperatures to the lower 50s. Some clouds will start to filter into the region by Saturday afternoon.

Much warmer weather arrives by Sunday with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy. Our next rain maker may deliver a few showers by Monday and Tuesday of next week with mild daytime temperatures in the 60s.

For the latest weather news from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, download the First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved