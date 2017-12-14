South Carolina seeing a high level of flu activity, according to the CDC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Cases of the flu are on the rise in the Palmetto State.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control, South Carolina is one of three states seeing a high volume of influenza-like illnesses. The state is also seeing regional flu activity.

The data was for the week ending Dec. 2, the most recent information available from the CDC. The other two states seeing high influenza volumes are Mississippi and Louisiana.

Statewide flu data for South Carolina for the week ending Dec. 9 shows that there were 28 influenza cases per 100,000 for Horry County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The case rate for Georgetown County was 32 per 100,000, while Florence County had 31.

Darlington County and Marion County had influenza case rates of 21 and 1 per 100,000, respectively.

The CDC offers a number of tips to help prevent the spread of the flu. They include:

Getting a yearly flu vaccine

Avoiding close contact with sick people

Limiting contact with others as much as possible while sick

Those who have a flu-like illness should stay home for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone

