Consider This: 2018 will be an important year for Myrtle Beach

City leaders and business owners met recently to discuss what should happen next in downtown Myrtle Beach. The ideas are fantastic, ranging from providing more walkable areas, building upscale housing and shopping areas and of course, reducing crime and increasing safety in the area.

And that really means, building on the momentum that started under the leadership of Mayor John Rhodes and the current city council.

The boardwalk was one of the first steps taken to revitalize the area, and what an amazing accomplishment that has been

Recently, some mis-steps were recently taken in an effort to continue the re-development, but that’s okay. Admitting other options could be better and addressing that was the right course to take.

2018 will be an important year for decisions to be made and action to be taken. I am confident Mayor Elect-Brenda Bethune will work collaboratively with everyone and push hard to turn plans and ideas into reality.

Consider This: We are poised to make the area a vibrant attraction for locals, tourists, business owners and developers, and it’s great to see so many people in this community understand the importance of that.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.