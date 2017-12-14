One person taken to hospital after shooting in Georgetown Co. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person taken to hospital after shooting in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Waverly Road in Georgetown County, confirmed the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The GCSO responded to the shooting, and the case is being investigated, confirmed spokesman Jason Lesley.

