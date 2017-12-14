Bond denied for man charged in murders of Darlington child, grandmother

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Bond was denied Thursday for the man charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016.

Cephas Cowick was denied bond at a hearing in Darlington County court Thursday, according to the Darlington County Clerk of Court’s Office. The motion was among 12 different motions submitted by Cowick’s defense counsel.

Cowick is accused of killing Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, and is charged with two counts of murder; third-degree arson; criminal conspiracy; armed robbery with a deadly weapon; first-degree burglary; grand larceny less than $10,000; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The state is seeking the death penalty against him.

Katherine Baucom-Cowick, Cowick’s wife and co-defendant, was granted bond last Wednesday.

According to testimony from the prosecution, the couple acted in concert in the deaths of Davis and Couplin, both from Darlington County.

The victims were allegedly shot with a pistol while in a bedroom, according to the prosecution during Tuesday afternoon’s bond hearing.

Warrants allege the suspects went to the victims’ home for the purpose of robbery.

It was also alleged the Cowicks stole Couplin's vehicle and later burned it in an attempt to conceal their crimes.

