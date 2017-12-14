Bond denied for man charged in murders of Darlington child, grandmother

City leaders and business owners met recently to discuss what should happen next in downtown Myrtle Beach. The ideas are fantastic, ranging from providing more walkable areas, building upscale housing and shopping areas and of course, reducing crime and increasing safety in the area.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have detained four suspects thought to be involved in an armed robbery.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Waverly Road in Geogetown County, confirmed the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The GCSO responded to the shooting, and the case is being investigated, confirmed spokesman Jason Lesley.More >>
Bond was denied Thursday for the man charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016. Cephas Cowick was denied bond at a hearing in Darlington County court Thursday, according to the Darlington County Clerk of Court’s Office.More >>
The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank in Marion Thursday morning.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.More >>
Two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.More >>
